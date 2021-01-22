Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Credits has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $68,780.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

