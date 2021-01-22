Credits Hits 1-Day Volume of $27,693.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $27,693.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

