Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.34

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.88. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 50,123 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $135.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 5.46%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

