Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) (CVE:CRE) Shares Gap Down to $1.31

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) (CVE:CRE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.19. Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 274,540 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.61 million and a PE ratio of -130.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26.

About Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.