Critical Review: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Civista Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Popular has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 2.44 $33.88 million $2.01 9.18 Popular $2.83 billion 1.78 $671.14 million $6.88 8.69

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14% Popular 18.66% 8.51% 0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Popular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Civista Bancshares and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $19.81, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Popular has a consensus target price of $58.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.67%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Popular.

Summary

Popular beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, broker-dealer, and insurance services. It also operates 163 branches in Puerto Rico; 49 branches in New York, New Jersey, and Florida; and 10 branches in the Virgin Islands, as well as 622 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 119 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

