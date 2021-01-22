CROAT Achieves Market Cap of $137,280.01 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $137,280.01 and $114.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,881,389 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

