CROAT Reaches Market Cap of $165,593.50 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. CROAT has a market capitalization of $165,593.50 and approximately $19.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 78.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,892,266 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

