Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Shares Up 1.3%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.60. 916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

