Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (CCS.L) (LON:CCS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (CCS.L) (LON:CCS) shares traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70). 1,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

The firm has a market cap of £14.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (CCS.L) Company Profile (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a software-as-a-service solution that enables large companies to manage third-party assurance at scale with a particular focus on cyber security; and Rizikon Standard, a cyber-risk and general data protection regulation (GDPR) compliance assessment tool for small to medium companies.

