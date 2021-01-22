Crust Price Reaches $7.89 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Crust has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $1.95 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $7.89 or 0.00023721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002725 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.