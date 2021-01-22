Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Up 11.3%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shot up 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.97 and last traded at $82.11. 2,598,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 1,056,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cryoport by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 62,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

