Cryptaur Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00591072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.71 or 0.03990107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016304 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

