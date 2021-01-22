Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $17.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00577810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.18 or 0.04247079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016519 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.