Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $73.17 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00591072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.71 or 0.03990107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,817,351,597 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

