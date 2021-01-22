CryptoAds Marketplace Price Up 352.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 352.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $156,359.15 and $108,441.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00123829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00276119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039241 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

