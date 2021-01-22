CryptoBonusMiles Market Capitalization Hits $107,559.90 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $107,559.90 and approximately $269.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00573335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.16 or 0.04227528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016508 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

