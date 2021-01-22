Cryptobuyer Reaches Market Cap of $790,754.18 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptobuyer token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $790,754.18 and approximately $5,345.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00571263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.87 or 0.04205270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016259 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.