CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $88,511.40 and approximately $221.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded down 66.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00573660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.57 or 0.04266883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016559 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CCRB is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

