CryptoFranc Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (XCHF)

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

