Cryptopay Hits Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $302.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00065587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00587041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.34 or 0.03964289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.