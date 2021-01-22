CryptoPing (PING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $101,438.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $101,438.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00123593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00071559 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00273006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038674 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.