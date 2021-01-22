CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Lifted by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after acquiring an additional 255,393 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.61 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.