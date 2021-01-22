CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

