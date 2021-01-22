CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Holdings Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 25.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $399,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

CTO stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.