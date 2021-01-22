Cubiex Tops 1-Day Volume of $923.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $253,050.62 and approximately $923.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00053275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00125874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00278776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040164 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Cubiex Coin Trading

Cubiex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

