Curio (CUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $579,867.60

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Curio has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $579,867.60 and $18,268.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00579740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.47 or 0.04194427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.