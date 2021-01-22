Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 12,933 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $198,780.21.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 59 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $896.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $4,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $44,945.55.

On Monday, January 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 532 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $8,113.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,218 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $64,113.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,419 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $51,968.80.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 490 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $7,301.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,998 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,520.18.

On Thursday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,669 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $54,704.79.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,887 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $117,831.78.

LEGH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEGH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.