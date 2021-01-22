Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $2.00

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $392.98 million and approximately $605.38 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 103.2% higher against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00006130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00584865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.83 or 0.04316340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,417,260,426 coins and its circulating supply is 196,144,505 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

