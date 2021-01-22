Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

