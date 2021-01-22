CUTcoin Price Down 8.2% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $15,312.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00116107 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008971 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 130,846,835 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,846,835 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

