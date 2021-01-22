cVault.finance Price Reaches $4,034.69 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $4,034.69 or 0.11984319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $40.35 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00052733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00122341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00268020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066184 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

