CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.82

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $5.00. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 49,095 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 17.55%.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

