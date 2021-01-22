CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 112,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 163,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.69.

About CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

