CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $17.12

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $15.52. CVR Partners shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 100,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.