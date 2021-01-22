CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. 1,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,583. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

