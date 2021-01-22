CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAGF remained flat at $$66.59 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.29. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

