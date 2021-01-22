CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CYAGF remained flat at $$66.59 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

