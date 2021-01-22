CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $128.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $129.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $448.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $449.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $477.23 million, with estimates ranging from $464.05 million to $529.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,304.61 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,188,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

