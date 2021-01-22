CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00414577 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.99 or 0.99431412 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00024853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.