CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

CyberOptics stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.56 million, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $80,194.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CyberOptics by 72.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CyberOptics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

