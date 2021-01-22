DA Davidson Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $11.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47. The company has a market cap of $410.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

