DABANKING Price Tops $0.0180 (DAB)

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. DABANKING has a market capitalization of $91,995.93 and approximately $890.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DABANKING has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DABANKING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00065775 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00569448 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005768 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043447 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.65 or 0.04183084 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014806 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016322 BTC.
About DABANKING
According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “
Buying and Selling DABANKING
DABANKING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .
