DAD (DAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,128.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $19.25 million and $6,128.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00589369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.09 or 0.04369216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016852 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.