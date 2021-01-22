DAEX (DAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,149.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $7,149.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00574863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.46 or 0.04249991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016478 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

