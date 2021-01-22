DAEX Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $6,524.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00065587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00587041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.34 or 0.03964289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016351 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

