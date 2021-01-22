Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading Up 6.1%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 470,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 805,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $745.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

