DAOstack (GEN) Tops One Day Volume of $48,518.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $48,518.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,526.39 or 1.00146153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016283 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

