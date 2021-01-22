DAPS Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $66,709.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00579762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.94 or 0.04253963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016134 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,199,656,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

