Darwinia Network Hits One Day Volume of $5.33 Million (RING)

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Darwinia Network token can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $31.80 million and $5.33 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Darwinia Network Token Profile

Darwinia Network (CRYPTO:RING) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,025,489,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,203,625 tokens. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork

Darwinia Network Token Trading

