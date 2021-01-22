Daseke (DSKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.